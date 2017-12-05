Heroin, cash found in Nashville drug investigation; 2 arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men are behind bars amid an ongoing drug investigation in Nashville.

Brandon Aguilar-Perez, 21, and Jose Guzman-Perez, 27, are accused of conspiracy to distribute heroin in the Nashville area.

During a search of an apartment on Packard Drive, police say detectives seized more than four ounces of heroin, packaging materials, digital scales, two vehicles, and $22,000 cash.

Both men are charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are being held in lieu of $100,000 bond each. Additional charges are anticipated.