Hendersonville police train churches in active shooter seminar

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Faith leaders in Hendersonville attended an active shooter training seminar at the police department Tuesday.

In the wake of the Antioch church shooting, Hendersonville police said they wanted to train religious organizations specifically on what to do if an active shooter enters their place of worship.

“A church may be targeted because you have a group of people in a tight area,” said Officer Jamie Owens. “Really any place where a lot of people are gathered together is a target and we teach that in this class.”

Officer Owens wouldn’t reveal a lot about the class, he said, to keep the information from the “bad guys.” He did say that the class covered basics like the “Run, Hide, Fight” methodology that is widely distributed.

Members from about 12 different churches were at the training, including The Movement Church in Hendersonville.

“We don’t want to create an atmosphere of fear with the entire congregation but we’ve addressed it with our team and some key people to where we have enough people who are aware so there’s always someone who is ready to step up,” said Pastor Daniel Johnson.

Hendersonville police said it will offer more classes, including those open to the public, come January. The information will be posted on their Facebook page.