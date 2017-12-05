Data shows armed robberies down across Franklin this year

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Despite a recent armed robbery in Franklin, police data shows that these types of crimes are down compared to past years.

On Saturday morning, the Franklin Police Department says a masked man walked into the Dollar General on Columbia Avenue and held-up the clerk.

Franklin police say Saturday’s robbery was the eighth aggravated robbery this year in the town of approximately 75,000.

In Tennessee, aggravated robberies are defined as a robbery with a deadly weapon or display of any article used or fashioned to lead the victim to reasonably believe it to be a deadly weapon; or where the victim suffers bodily injury.

According to data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, since 2001, Franklin has averaged around 14 aggravated robberies per year. With only eight so far this year, the city is pacing well below average.

However, the numbers fluctuate from year to year. In 2014, only five robberies were reported. In contrast, there were 19 aggravated robberies in 2016.

Like in Saturday’s robbery, other Dollar General stores have been targeted this year by robbers across Middle Tennessee. News 2 has report on at least nine other robberies or attempted robberies at Dollar Generals this year in Nashville, Madison, Hermitage, Smyrna and Franklin.

The suspect in Saturday’s robbery remains at large. Franklin police described the suspect as a white man in his late 30s to early 40s with dark hair and a full but short beard.

Police said he was driving a tan 1987-1991 Toyota Camry. Anyone with information about the suspect should call Franklin Crime Stoppers 615-794-4000.

