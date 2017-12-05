Current ban on home-businesses in Nashville could lead to lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville could be the target of a lawsuit over the current ban on home-businesses.

Activists say the law makes it harder for them to make a living, and they rallied at Public Square Park on Tuesday to ask the city to repeal its home business plan.

According to the group filing the lawsuit, the ban was approved in 1998 with no debate. It’s part of the city’s zoning ordinance.

At the rally, several small business owners made their case.

“This case implicates the right to rise. Home businesses are a valuable part of the fabric of every neighborhood in America,” said Braden Boucek, Director of Litigation at Beacon Center.

Supporters of the ban say home businesses would mean more parking issues in neighborhoods and more crowd issues.