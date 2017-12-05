Cat banned from Minnesota library develops social media following

ST. PAUL, Minn (AP) – A tabby named Max has been playing a game of cat and mouse with some Minnesota college librarians.

The furtive feline has been sneaking into the Macalester College library in St. Paul when people open the door and has been seen scampering around the bookshelves.

The library put up a wanted-type poster asking patrons, “Please do not let in the cat.”

The Star Tribune reports that the conundrum has caused a stir on Twitter and Reddit, where people have been posting Max-inspired artwork.

Someone even made a library card for Max, who has been grounded by his owner over his naughty behavior.

This is basically halfway to being a children's book pic.twitter.com/DjwUPHy9Wz — Erin McGuire (@e_mcguire_) November 29, 2017

@librarianrover Please allow this kind and gentle soul the right to good literature that he deserves more than anyone pic.twitter.com/y6e9gFCLNV — Sevinth- Great One (@SevinthStreams) November 29, 2017

Hey Minnesota kids and educators- what happens to Max the Cat? Maybe your students have some ideas! We'd love to help share Max the Cat's story when it's finished! What say you, @cschommer and @gamzegenccelik? https://t.co/JRkYTQot9R — Mn Dept. Education (@MnDeptEd) December 1, 2017