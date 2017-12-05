Bear caught on camera ambling up to Gatlinburg hotel

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Vacationers from Tampa, Florida visiting Gatlinburg captured a bear on camera at their hotel over the weekend.

When John Gonzalez and his friend, Kevin Bowers, arrived back at the Reagan Resort Inn around 12:30 a.m., they noticed the bear right next to the elevator door.

“It was my first time ever seeing a bear and for being my first time up close, [it was] crazy,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the bear eventually headed down a back alley. The hotel manager told the pair the bear is the same one that visited a Gatlinburg candy store a few weeks ago.