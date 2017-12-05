81 guns found in carry-on bags so far this year at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Security officers at Nashville International Airport have seized 81 firearms so far this year. That’s up from last year’s total of 80 firearms.

At around 5 a.m. Tuesday, an unloaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber firearm was discovered in a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint, according the Transportation Security Administration.

Airport police took the passenger and the bag away from the checkpoint, but they did not say whether the flyer will be charged or fined.

TSA agents say they are finding more weapons this year across the country. A total of 3,733 guns have been seized at airports nationwide through the latest reporting date of November 13. That’s up from 2016, when 3,391 guns were found.

Firearms are not allowed in carry-on bags. They may be carried in checked baggage, as long as they are unloaded, in a a carrying case, and declared to the airline,