VIDEO: Colorado fire station gets into the holiday spirit with unique Christmas display

(WFLA) – A fire department in Colorado is showing off their holiday spirit with a unique Christmas display of their own.

Jason Bostron with the Sterling Fire Department shared a three-and-a-half minute clip to Facebook of a firetruck-themed light show choreographed to some great Christmas music.

“I wanted to show some light to our amazing fire department,” said Bostron.

The video shows the lights of five trucks synced to a mash-up of holiday music.

“Last week we took all of the shots for the video,” Bostron said. “It took me over 10 hours to edit it all to the music.”

Bostron told the affiliate he came up with the idea after seeing light shows at various houses.