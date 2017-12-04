Titans lose Daquan Jones for season, add Luke Stocker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans defensive line took a blow losing defensive end Daquan Jones for the rest of the season Sunday.

Jones was placed on injured reserve Monday. He was injured during the Titans victory over the Texans, but watched it in street clothes and in a sling in the second half.

After the game, head coach Mike Mularkey said Jones suffered a biceps injury to his right arm.

For the season, Jones had 31 tackles and 3.5 sacks, with all of those sacks coming in the last two weeks.

The Titans replaced Jones on the roster with veteran tight end Luke Stocker who was released by the Tampa Bay Bucs last week.

The former Tennessee Volunteer has played in 80 NFL games starting 56 of them. For his career he has 52 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns.