TBI says recent drug evidence samples ‘don’t even make sense’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is warning the public once again on how dangerous illicit street drugs can be.

Two pieces of evidence from ongoing drug cases reportedly contained a deadly combination of drugs that “don’t even make sense,” the agency said Monday.

“This a toxic mix of drugs that Forensic Scientists in the TBI labs have rarely, if ever, seen in evidence submissions,” a press release states.

One evidence sample contained a combination of ketamine, tramadol, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

Another sample was powder that tested positive for a mixture of methamphetamine, acrylfentanyl, and methoxyacetylfentanyl.

“These are combinations of drugs that don’t even make sense, and they are combinations that are lethal,” says T.J. Jordan, Assistant Director of the TBI’s Drug Investigation Division.

“It’s the latest example of why no illicit street drug is safe. And with combinations of these extremely toxic drugs being mixed with each other, it’s a cocktail that has us very concerned. We need to remind the public again that these already-dangerous drugs are becoming more and more deadly.”

The TBI has joined other law enforcement states in the agency lately to issue warnings about fentanyl, which continues to pop up in samples of heroin or pills made to look like legitimate prescription opioid.

The agency also says more recently, evidence submitted to the TBI crime lab has shown that samples of cocaine have tested positive for fentanyl.

Anyone struggling with drug addiction issues should contact the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789.