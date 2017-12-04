Suspect arrested after police use OnStar to track stolen truck in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police recovered a stolen pickup truck early Monday morning thanks to the vehicle’s OnStar feature.

The owner reported his truck missing and officers used the truck’s OnStar service to track the vehicle to an area near the YMCA in Bordeaux around 1 a.m.

When officers approached the vehicle, a man jumped out of the truck and ran into a nearby tree line.

Officers tracked him down and took him into custody.

It is unknown what charges the man, whose identity was not immediately released, will face.

All OnStar-equipped vehicles have Stolen Vehicle Tracking, which can provide the police with the vehicle’s exact location, speed and direction of movement.