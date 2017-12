SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Smyrna are warning residents about a fake business that could be targeting the community.

The business offers to paint numbers on your curb for a fee but Smyrna police said there is no legitimate business behind the flyer.

The department also reminded residents you do not need numbers painted on your curb for first responders to find your home.

Smyrna police said if you receive a flyer like this to disregard and throw it away.