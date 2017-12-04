Preds debut self-serve kiosks at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators is always looking for ways to improve the fan experience at Bridgestone Arena.

The team’s latest idea is aimed at speeding up the food ordering process.

Last week, the Preds and concessions management Delaware North rolled out new self-serve kiosks.

The team believe the Smashville self-serve kiosks will help fans multi-tasks between periods.

“If we have a great person signing autographs in the middle of an intermission or if you have to use the restroom, or if you want to walk around to a retail shop and buy food and beverage you don’t have to make a choice any more. Do you go to the retail shop, and shop all of the great merchandise, do you go to the autograph signing? Do you take your kids to the restroom, do you get concessions, do you miss the game? We’re hoping this helps you not to have to choose any more,” said John Donvito, General Manager of Delaware North.

The Preds have just started to try out the kiosks and there are no plans to eliminate traditional concession stand ordering. For now, the kiosks function as ordering windows.