Police: Man charged in ‘intentional’ East Nashville hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 47-year-old man has been charged with criminal homicide in what police described as an “intentional” hit-and-run in East Nashville.

It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Meridian Street.

According to police, the investigation shows that before being struck, Barry Lafferty and another man, identified as Juan Carahza, had gotten into a physical fight inside the Trinity Lane Market.

Carahza, 50, reportedly left the market in a black pickup truck.

He told detectives he then called Jose Francisco Aguilar and told him he had been assaulted. Aguilar reportedly then went to the market looking for the man who had assaulted Carahza.

Police said Aguilar was seen leaving the market in a dark four-door sedan.

According to police, before Lafferty was struck, he was physically assaulted by three men at the intersection of Edwin and Meridian streets.

Police said after the assault, Lafferty continued walking southbound on Meridian Street before he was struck a short time later by the driver of a dark-colored sedan.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

Lafferty was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Aguilar was later located and police said he admitted to driving the car that hit Lafferty.

Witnesses said he was traveling at a high rate of speed and crossed the double yellow line before the collision.

Detectives are now searching for the suspect vehicle, a four-door purple/maroon Honda Accord. Aguilar told police he parked the car in the area of Gatewood Avenue and Dickerson Pike, but the car was not found.

The Honda has front end damage on the driver’s side. Anyone with information on its whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Aguilar is charged with criminal homicide and is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.