NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound walked into a South Nashville hospital Sunday night.

Investigators are working to determine where the shooting took place after the man went to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center around 11 p.m.

The victim was transferred to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where his condition is unknown.

Metro police told News 2 the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

No additional information was released.