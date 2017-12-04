Pastor has high hopes for undeveloped land behind Cornerstone Church

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Madison pastor has high hopes for several acres of undeveloped land behind Cornerstone Church.

There are around 20 acres of land behind Cornerstone Church located right off Interstate 24 on West Old Hickory Boulevard.

Multiple ball fields, walking trails and a park are all being considered for the land.

“Put an opening here with a Welcome Center for everyone, and then the different fields, ball fields for baseball, fields for soccer [and] football. Rugby, I hear, is becoming big in Nashville,” Pastor Galen Davis said.

Pastor Davis said the need arose when he started talking with parents who spend so much time just trying to keep up with their children’s projects and activities.

“They were strung out and trying to run from ball field to ball field, from class to class, from practice to practice… We thought, ‘What if we made a park and even have a system that people who want to just enjoy sports, where it’s an extracurricular activity and it’s not a life commitment, would have a place to do that,” he explained.

While the plans are still in the beginning stages, Pastor Davis hopes for some help “filling in” part of the land.

“The next step is we have a council meeting in January with the community to approve the zoning and once they can approve the zoning, we can start loading in the dirt,” Davis said.

He continued, “They told us it’s going to be a little over 5,000 dump trucks of dirt to fill this in and we thought since all the community in Nashville is doing construction, there’s free dirt just lying around, so we thought we’d get a jump on a very long project.”

There’s no time frame on when construction could begin on the project if it is approved.