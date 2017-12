SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nissan will begin producing the all-new 2018 Nissan Leaf at the Smyrna plant beginning Monday.

The 2018 model of the fully electric car is completely re-designed and can drive up to 250 miles between charges.

Gov. Bill Haslam and Nissan executives will at the event marking the start of production. Watch the announcement on Facebook Live.