Nashville plots possible lawsuit against opioid makers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday night to authorize Mayor Megan Barry to file suit against makers of prescription opioids.

The council will consider a resolution “authorizing the Mayor to employ the law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, as special counsel, on a contingent fee basis, to investigate, and if appropriate, pursue claims against manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids that have wrongfully caused drug addiction in Davidson County and resulting economic harm to the Metropolitan Government.”

The Metro Council resolution cites “wrongful conduct” by opioid manufacturers as a basis for a potential lawsuit.

If a lawsuit is filed, Nashville would join more than a hundred other cities and states suing drug companies over dangerous opioids.

David Anthony, an attorney with Bone McAllester Norton PLLC in Nashville, which is not involved in the potential lawsuit, told News 2 lawsuits against big pharmaceutical companies are more appealing since so many other cities are pursuing legal action.

“Frankly it’s a matter of timing,” said Anthony. “If we were the only community in America looking into this, it probably would not be something that would be enticing, as a law firm or us as a community. But there’s strength in numbers.”

The potential lawsuit would seek compensation for money spent my Metro on battling addiction.

