Most Wanted: Smyrna police suspect man accused of molesting girl may have fled country

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the country illegally, Artemio Xalate-Rivas reportedly lived in the Smyrna area for a while.

According to police, Xalate-Rivas had a job, made friends and carried on relationships with several different women. During that same time, he’s accused of preying on a child.

“The suspect had been sexually molesting this young girl from anywhere in the neighborhood of around 4 to 6 years old on numerous occasions,” Sgt. Bobby Gibson with the Smyrna Police Department told News 2.

According to Sgt. Gibson, the Department of Children’s Services contacted law enforcement in a neighboring county.

Through interviews with the parents and the victim, it was determined that some of the crimes were alleged to have taken place in Smyrna.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and officers went in search of him. They checked Xalate-Rivas’ previous addresses, including one in Murfreesboro.

“We cannot confirm, but we suspect that he may have fled the country,” Sgt. Gibson said. “It’s just harder, especially you’re talking he could be somewhere in Mexico, or even further down south than that.”

So where is Xalate-Rivas? Police hope someone out there can help track him down.

“This individual is suspected of doing something very bad to a child and we need to bring this person in so no other children are victimized by him,” Sgt. Gibson said. “If you have any concern for children’s well-being, then this is somebody we do not need out on the streets.”

Xalate-Rivas is known to have driven a black Toyota Scion with bright pink rims.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Xalate-Rivas is asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5433.