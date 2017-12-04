Man charged after mother, daughter found dead in Tenn. home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a mother and daughter were found dead inside a home in October.

Deanna Lawrence, 46, and her 24-year-old daughter, Dedra, were found dead at their home on Sawmill Road in Pikeville, Tennessee, on October 30.

According to a release, during the course of the investigation authorities developed Robert Whittenburg as the individual allegedly responsible for their deaths.

Whittenburg was arrested on Sunday afternoon and is charged with two counts of criminal homicide. He is currently being held without bond at the Bledsoe County jail.

A motive has not been released.