Jury selected in Zaevion Dobson murder trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A jury has been selected for the three men accused for the murder of Zaevion Dobson.

The jury consists of six women and six men, along with four alternates – three men and a woman. Opening statements are set to begin on Tuesday.

It’s been nearly two years since Dobson died shielding his friends from gunfire.

Richard Williams III, Kipling Colbert Jr. and Christopher Bassett are charged with first degree murder.

Last month, a judge ruled the trial would take place in Knoxville after the defense argued it would be impossible for the men to receive a fair trial.

The judge ruled that local and state coverage ruling the proceedings was no different than other high-profile coverage.