How safe is Nashville compared to other cities?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Middle Tennessee grows, so do concerns of safety.

A study by Wallet Hub found that Nashville is the 80th safest city in the country.

The study included more than 180 cities, and included statistics like assaults per capita, road quality and unemployment. The study also looked at financial and health risks.

The study was also broken down into other categories. Nashville was ranked 93rd for home and community safety, 35th for financial safety and 113th for national disaster risk.

The safest city across the board in all categories is Nashua, New Hampshire. South Burlington, Vermont, ranked second and Warwick, Rhode Island is third.

The least safest city, according to the study, is Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

