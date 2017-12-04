‘He was a sweetheart,’ says mother of East Nashville hit-and-run victim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A heartbroken mother is sharing more about her son who was hit and killed Sunday evening in what Metro police are calling an “intentional” hit-and-run.

Metro police say Barry Lafferty died after being hit near East Trinity Lane and Meridian Street. The alleged driver, Jose Francisco Aguilar, is now facing criminal homicide charges.

Linda Ogg has had an emotional 24 hours, saying she is literally sick over losing her son. She told News 2 she spent Sunday with Lafferty, not knowing it would be the last time she saw him.

“He loved ‘Wonderful Love of Jesus,’ wonderful love, wonderful love,” Ogg said as she was picking songs for her son’s funeral.

Lafferty was one of her three children, all boys.

“He’s got a lot of family, a lot of family that’s not biological. It’s just that they’ve taken up with him,” she said.

Ogg describes Lafferty as a selfless man.

“He’s a sweetheart. He wanted to help everybody, and if I gave him any money to do something special, he would give it to someone else, and he would say, ‘Well they needed it worse than me,'” she told News 2.

Ogg said the 48-year-old had the best manners.

“He shook hands with everybody. He was very good to say ‘yes ma’am’ and ‘no ma’am’ and ‘thank you ma’am’ and I love you. I just want people to remember the good about him and the big heart that he had,” she explained.

Ogg says moments before he was hit by the car, her son made a brave move, showing just how big his heart is.

“He looked and saw that that truck was out of control and deliberately trying to run him down, and so he knew that Patty was there, and so he just said ‘I love you and he threw her into the ditch,’ and if he’d not done that, she would have died to, so in his dying he saved somebody,” she explained.

Ogg says getting the phone call from that lady he saved was a little shimmer of light in the darkness.

She also says she is going to try and forgive the man accused of running her son down.

“We are supposed to forgive; that’s what Christ wanted us to do. He wanted us to forgive and forgive and forgive. I’ve always believed that forgiveness is a process, and you’ve got to do it or you’re going to be sick, so I’m going to try and go that route and forgive.”