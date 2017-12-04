Gallatin police officers now outfitted with Beretta APX pistols

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A few years ago, legendary gun maker Beretta moved its U.S. manufacturing operations to Gallatin, Tennessee.

And as of Tuesday, the police department has teamed up with the company to serve and protect their community.

Gallatin is the first police force in Tennessee to use the Beretta APX 9 mm, a semiautomatic pistol, as the police department’s standard-issue firearm.

Officers received over 130 guns Tuesday and began training.

“Obviously this is the most researched gun ever built,” said Assistant Chief Bill Sorrells.

The Berettas will quickly replace every department-issued 9mm Glock. Instructors say it was a good weapon, but the new ones have some positive features suggested to the gun maker by police officers and military personnel.

“The gun sight has a 12 o’clock gun fighter sight, [which] makes it easier to come on target,” Asst. Chief Sorrells explained.

It also has an attached tach light and adjustable hand grip, as well as a larger magazine that carries more ammo.

“The APX has a 17 round mag. Officers are always excited to have more ammo they can carry without extra magazines,” Sorrells told News 2.

City leaders say when Beretta opened up its manufacturing facility in Gallatin, switching to the hometown-made firearm seemed like a logical choice.

“It’s a conversation we are having, and it really makes sense if you have Beretta here in your community, it really makes sense for our police officers to be using Beretta guns,” said James Fenton, Executive Director of the Economic Development Agency.

He continued, “They have moved all their production in the USA from Maryland to the city of Gallatin. They did that in 2014 and had the business up and running for about a year now.”

Fenton says there are 150 employees here, and the city is excited they brought all that production to Tennessee.

“It’s an investment the city has made but also it is an investment that Beretta has made in us,” he added.

The new guns didn’t cost taxpayers any money since they were swapped out for the old ones.

Now, some of the holsters and lights did cost extra, around $30,000, but the money reportedly came from the police department’s drug fund.

Officials also told News 2 the Berettas the officers are carrying were made in Italy, but soon guns like these will be produced in Sumner County as part of the nine types of weapons that are currently being manufactured.