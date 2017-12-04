Franklin man accused of firing shotgun from deck

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 28-year-old man accused of firing a shotgun off his back deck in Franklin has been released on bond.

Police were called to the 3200 block of McEwen Drive on Sunday afternoon after several residents reported seeing a man repeatedly fire a shotgun.

Responding officers determined Ryan Ezzell, who police said had been drinking, allegedly fired multiple shots from his deck and that several residents, including children, were nearby.

Ezzell was arrested and is charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He is free on a $10,000 bond and is due in court next Thursday afternoon.