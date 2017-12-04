Minor fire reported at large manufacturing plant in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Dickson Fire Department responded to a fire at a large manufacturing plant in Dickson on Monday.

The department told News 2 the flames broke out inside a hopper outside Nemak on Old Columbia Road shortly before 2 p.m.

A representative for the company told News 2 the fire was very minor, and no water was needed to put out the flames. No one was injured and business went on as usual.

A hopper is a storage container used to store and dispense material such as grain or rock. It’s not known how the fire started or if the plant itself was affected.

According to their website, Nemak manufactures automotive parts, particularly “aluminum components for powertrain and body structure applications.”