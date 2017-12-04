Fairview officer cleared in September shooting, chief says

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) – An officer has been cleared in an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead last September.

The chief of Fairview police told News 2 that Officer Terry Amonette was found not responsible for the man’s death and cleared to go back to work.

The shooting happened when officers responded to a disturbance call on Hill Hughes Road on Sept. 26. Police were confronted by an armed man outside the home.

The two officers who responded tried to disarm him but a Taser didn’t work. One of the officers fired, hitting and killing the man, whose identity has not been released.

Further details on the shooting weren’t known.

Amonette has since resigned to work for another law enforcement agency.