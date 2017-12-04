Cold Core: Huge swing in weather across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Huge changes in our weather coming within the next two days. Heat, storms, and winter chill. We have it all.

Today features very warm weather with near record high temperatures. Clouds increase, dimming the sun as highs range in the lower 70s. Today’s record high is 77 degrees from 1998. We will come close, but that record will most likely stand.

Rain won’t show up today, but ahead of a powerful cold front, the wind increases during the afternoon. Tonight’s expect wind gusts to approach 25-30 mph from the south.

A band of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms roll in Tuesday morning and last through the afternoon. The threat for severe weather is minimal, but strong wind, downpours, and frequent lightning is expected.

Behind the front, very cold air plows in making it feel more like winter the remainder of the week and into the weekend. There are even signs that a few snowflakes could fly around the area Friday or Saturday.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.