Bystanders lift car off elderly woman in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police said some quick acting bystanders helped lift a car off of an elderly woman in Mt. Juliet Saturday.

The 75-year-old woman opened her door to pick an item off the pavement while her car was still in reverse on Adams Lane.

She then fell out of her car and was run over by the front tire.

That’s when some passersby jumped in to help, lifting the car off of her.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment and Mt. Juliet police said she was alert and talking prior to transport.

No additional information was released.