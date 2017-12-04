Blue Angels to return to Great Tennessee Air Show in 2019

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels announced Monday morning it will return to the Great Tennessee Air Show in 2019.

“The Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport Authority and the Town of Smyrna are thrilled to have been selected by this iconic flight team,” said John Black, Executive Director of the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport Authority.

He continued, “The Great Tennessee Air Show is a part of the fabric of the community in Tennessee and dates back to 1970. The 2019 show will highlight the United States military and stand for the freedoms that they protect for the citizens of our great country. We are thrilled to have the Blue Angels back.”

Turnout for the 2019 show is anticipated to be the biggest ever.

The June 8 and 9, 2019 shows will be the first time the Blue Angels have performed in Tennessee since the tragic crash that killed Capt. Jeff Kuss in 2016.

Capt. Kuss was flying a F/A-18C on June 2, 2016 ahead of the Great Tennessee Airshow when he crashed.

Since his death, the town of Smyrna has broken ground on a permanent memorial for the fallen captain.