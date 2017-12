MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person died Monday evening in a Mt. Juliet house fire.

The fire was first reported at 4:15 p.m. at an outbuilding that was converted into a home on West Division Street.

Capt. Tyler Chandler with Mt. Juliet police said one person was found dead inside. An identity wasn’t immediately released.

Detectives remain on the scene to investigate. Further details weren’t known.