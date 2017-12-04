Animals killed; Workers, firefighter hurt in Tennessee fire

CLINTON, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say several animals have died in a fire at a zoo and rescue facility for exotic animals.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials told WATE-TV that witnesses said two primates escaped the fire Monday but were recaptured and brought to safety, while other animals in the exhibit were killed.

Anderson County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Lucas said some zoo workers and a firefighter also suffered minor injuries.

TWRA said the main barn and entrance to Little Ponderosa Zoo in Anderson County were destroyed. The barn housed about 15 primates, reptiles, birds and small cats.

Zoo officials say no animals are at large. Injured animals are being treated. The fire is believed to be accidental.