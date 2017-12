MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Murfreesboro over the weekend.

It happened on Memorial Boulevard just after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the teen driver was traveling north when his 2006 Ford Mustang left the roadway and hit a utility pole and tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

The teen’s identity has not been released.