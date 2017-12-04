10-year-old girl’s suicide was result of bullying video, parents say

AURORA, Co. (WFLA) – Colorado parents say their 10-year-old daughter committed suicide over bullying, and her school could have done more to intervene.

KDVR reports Ashawnty David was taken off life support Wednesday, two weeks after she was found hanging in a closet at home.

A month earlier, Ashawnty was involved in a fight at her school that was recorded on video. The video was posted on an app called Musical.ly. Her parents say she was confronting her bully.

“She was devastated when she found out that it had made it to Musical.ly,” Latoshia Harris, Ashawnty’s mother, told the affiliate. “My daughter came home two weeks later and hanged herself in the closet.”

The Cherry Creek School District learned of the video shortly after the incident and told KDVR, “We are looking into this matter and will take appropriate action to ensure the safety of all students involved.”

But her parents don’t feel they did enough to protect her.

“There was nothing done about it. When I got the call telling me that my daughter had been in a fight, they never gave me the opportunity to meet with the other parents to come to the bottom of the line,” her mother Latoshia Harris said.

“We got denied that, just to meet with the parent at the school with the staff,” her father Anthony Davis said.

The school said they were unaware of the request.

“I could have taken her out of the school. It could have been different if she would have faced the girl,” Harris said.

