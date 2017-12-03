Titans beat Texans 24-13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the race for the AFC South Division title the Titans remain on top after a 24-13 come from behind win against Houston.

After trailing 10-0 to start the game, Marcus Mariota led the team on a 10 play, 75 yard drive as Mariota scored on a nine yard touchdown run to cut the Texans lead to three.

After a big defensive stop, the Titans were able to end the half in a tie after Ryan Succop blasted a 43 yard field goal.

Late in the third quarter with the game still tied, the Titans capped off a 10 play, 80 yard drive that included a fourth down conversion as Marcus Mariota threw a 24 yard touchdown pass to Delanie Walker for the Titans first lead of the game 17-10.

The Titans called on their defense once again as Tom Savage threw an interception late in the fourth quarter to LeShaun Simms with just over a minute to go in the game.

Then the score that sealed the game for the Titans, Derrick Henry needed just 5 yards to run out the clock but went 75 yards for a touchdown giving the Titans a 24-13 win.

With the win the Titans move to 8-4 on the season and remain in first place in the AFC South.