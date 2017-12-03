Tennessee town has 2nd big Powerball winner in 10 days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the second time in just over a week, a Tennessee Lottery player in Greeneville won a six-figure prize playing Powerball.

Saturday’s drawing created 14,995 total winning Powerball tickets in Tennessee, including a $150,000 winner in Greeneville and a $50,000 winner in Hermitage.

Nov. 22, another as-yet-unknown Greeneville player won $100,000 playing the popular game.

All three winners matched 4 of 5 white balls drawn plus the Powerball, which has a base prize of $50,000. But if a player adds the Power Play option for a dollar, the prize is multiplied by the Power Play number drawn.

Saturday’s Power Play number was three, which made the Greeneville winner’s prize $150,000.

No information was available about the winners.