TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning at a home on Joyce Way in Kodak.

Preliminary information indicates that deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence after receiving a call from a female saying her husband was threatening to harm himself.

Upon arrival, a confrontation occurred which resulted in deputies firing shots, striking the subject.

He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. No deputies were injured.

TBI Special Agents are in the process of interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence that is relevant to the investigation.

