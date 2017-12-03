SILVER ALERT: Missing man last seen in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Police are searching for a man missing since Saturday Night.

Authorities say 75-year old Malvin Hoover Frazier was last seen wearing a large silver necklace, black kerchief, green jacket, black t-shirt and jeans.

Frazier is 5’9″ and weighs about 160 lbs.

Police say Frazier was in Murfreesboro travelling from Michigan to visit family.

He was driving a 2015 4 door Ford Escape with Michigan plates.

Frazier has dementia and high blood pressure.

If you have any information that can help locate this man, call Murfreesboro police at (615) 893-1311.