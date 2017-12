NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a double shooting in North Nashville.

Officers responded to a call in the 3100 block of Cliff Dr. after someone reported finding two people shot.

Police said they arrived and found 50-year-old Virgil Taylor and his longtime girlfriend, Latasha Booker shot.

Investigators said Taylor died at the scene and Booker died at the hospital. Both died from head wounds.

Police are investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide.