NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run Sunday.

The incident happened on Meridian St. and Edwin Dr. in East Nashville

Police said the driver fled the scene after striking the pedestrian.

Officers said that the hit and run was intentional.

Police are still investigating and have not released names of the victim or suspect.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.