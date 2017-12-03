Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, December 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hillsboro West End neighborhood shows off its holiday lights with carriage rides from house to house.

You’ll meet at Seventh Day Adventist on Blair and Natchez Trace.

Tickets are $23.50 but you’ll want to reserve your spot online before you go. Click here for tickets.

Rides start every 30 minutes from 5 to 8:30 tonight.

You can catch a performance of A Christmas Story at TPAC today at 2:30pm

I’m seeing tickets starting at $25 and going up from there.

Also at TPAC an afternoon show of Nashville’s Nutcracker, performed by the Nashville Ballet and music by the Nashville Symphony

Today’s show is at 2 and tickets are starting at $65.

And the Fontanel mansion has opened its walk through lighting display of the Christmas Carol story, they’re calling it “A Country Christmas Carol”.

The story is told through jumbo sized illuminated lanterns.

Tickets for kids are $16 and for adults $20.

They have walkthroughs every thirty minutes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. but you’ll want to get tickets here before you go.