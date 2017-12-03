McMaster: North Korean threat increasing every day

The threat emerging from North Korea’s rogue regime is “increasing every day,” according to White House national security advisor H.R. McMaster.
On Tuesday, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile which flew for approximately 50 minutes, soared 2,800 miles into space and achieved the highest altitude and longest flight duration of any North Korean trial launch to date. The launch constitutes North Korea’s 15th missile test in 2017, and third-ever ICBM test.
McMaster also reassured Americans who plan on traveling to South Korea for the Winter Olympics this coming February; “Americans should feel safe because we have an extraordinarily ready and capable military and that military is getting stronger every day.”