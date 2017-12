NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – College football playoff and bowl teams were announced Sunday morning and the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl has its match-up for this year.

The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Northwestern Wildcats at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 29 at 3:30 p.m.

This will be the 20th anniversary of the bowl game, which started in 1998.

Last year, the Tennessee Vols faced off against Nebraska. Tennessee won the game 38-24.

Tickets are already on sale for the game.