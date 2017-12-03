Amazing tech gifts for children in What the Tech?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you have young children you’ve heard about these toys called Fingerlings glitter monkeys.

They wrap around your finger, blink their eyes, blows kisses, swing and talk and react to sounds and touch.

Fingerlings are great, but hard to find. They’re the hot toy of the year.

If you can’t get your hands on one of those monkeys, we’ve found some other interactive toys that’ll make your kids smile.

SpinTales Educational and Interactive Augmented Reality Jungle Play Area Rug for example.

“There’s 3 stories embedded into the rug and duvet,” says an expert. “You download an app.”

It may be the first duvet and first rug your kid will ever notice.

Connected to a smartphone and an app, they come alive through augmented reality. It’s truly amazing.

So you’re going to find that house on the duvet. Scan over and as you see, little Red comes alive.

It’s a full 360 degree view. “I can put my hand in the back and it’s not going to affect that at all.”

With the new iPhones, augmented reality is even better. They’re $100 each.

Play- Doh may be old school, but the 21st century “Play-Doh Touch Shape to Life Studio” is an incredible experience.

Create a character and it comes alive on an iPad or phone.

“I made a little guy here,” says Jamey. “I’ll bring him into this and put him right here.”

Kids can control where they go and what they do. The characters will move and go through a number of animated worlds.

Kids can create other Play-Doh characters to play with each other. Maybe the coolest toy I’ve seen all year.

The Play-Doh Touch starter pack is around $25 – $60 and available at online retailers. At least for now.