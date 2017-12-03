1 injured in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police said one person was shot in a North Nashville shooting.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3300 block of Moorewood Dr. where they found shell casings.

Police said a victim simultaneously arrived at Skyline Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his hand and his hip. The injuries were non-life threatening.

Police said the victim told them that he was walking in the area of Rainwood Dr. and Moorewood Dr. when a person started shooting at him for an unknown reason.

Officers said the victim stated he didn’t know which way the suspect fled.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black hoodie.