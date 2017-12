NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting on the north side of Nashville sent one man to the hospital on Saturday.

Police say they were called to 16th Avenue North and Cockrill Street where the young man was found shot in the stomach some time after 10 a.m.

He was taken to Vanderbilt for treatment. His condition was not immediately released.

Authorities are looking for the shooter. If you saw anything or can help police find the suspect contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers (615) 74-CRIME.