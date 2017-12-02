TSU Aristocrat of Bands performs in Nashville Christmas Parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The TSU Aristocrat of Bands was one of hundreds of spectacular performers in the 2017 Nashville Christmas parade.

The band has entertained Nashville crowds at this parade and many other venues around town for decades.

It is a band with a long and storied history dating back to the fall of 1946 when a 100-piece marching band took to the field at Tennessee State University.

In 1947 and 1948, the marching band performed in the Washington Classic in Washington, D.C., where top historically black colleges and universities competed for national championships.

The band’s special appearances have included a spot in the 1981 CBS television movie ” The Concrete Cowboy,” a 1984 performance at the Mirage Bowl football game in Tokyo. Japan, and a performance at Disney World.

TSU would later return to Washington, D.C. in 1993 and 1997 and perform for the Inaugural Parades of President Bill Clinton.