Shooting outside south Nashville barber shop injures one

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police were investigating a shooting in south Nashville Saturday that left one man injured.

The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. outside of a barber shop on Bell Road near Interstate 24, according to police.

Police say two women then brought the victim to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the groin.

We’re told he is expected to survive.

If you have any information about this shooting you are asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers (615) 74-CRIME.