Preds win again, 3-2 over Ducks in shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As it was during the playoffs a few months ago, the Predators went toe to toe with the Anaheim Ducks but got it done in a 3-2 shootout win.

Kevin Fiala scored the first goal of the game to give the Predators a 1-0 lead in the second period his third goal of the season.

After giving up two goals, the Preds trailed by one in the third period until Calle Jarnkrok scored his fourth goal of the season on the power play with under nine minutes to go.

After a scoreless overtime period, the game went into a shootout where Pekka Rinne did not allow a single goal and new comer Kyle Turris provided the game winner as the Preds get two more points bringing them to 35 this season.

With the win the Preds have avoided back to back losses the last 14 games and are just a point back from the best record in the Western Conference.