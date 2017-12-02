Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, December 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hillsboro-West End neighborhood shows off their holiday lights with carriage rides from house to house.
You’ll meet at Seventh Day Adventist on Blair Blvd. and Natchez Trace.
Tickets are $23.50 but you’ll want to reserve your spot online before you go.
Rides start every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
You’ll have two chances to catch A Christmas Story at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center Saturday.
The first show is at 2:30 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m.
I’m seeing tickets starting at $25 and going up from there.
Also at TPAC an afternoon show of the Nutcracker, performed by the Nashville Ballet with music by the Nashville Symphony.
Today’s show is at 2 pm.m an tickets are starting at $65.
Donelson is lighting its Christmas tree Saturday and the event starts at 3:30 p.m. outside of the US Community Credit Union on Old Lebanon Pike.
Clarksville’s annual lighted Christmas parade is tonight!
It starts at 5 p.m. and the route starts near Austin Peay University and makes its way through the historic downtown.