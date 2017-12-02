Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, December 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hillsboro-West End neighborhood shows off their holiday lights with carriage rides from house to house.

You’ll meet at Seventh Day Adventist on Blair Blvd. and Natchez Trace.

Tickets are $23.50 but you’ll want to reserve your spot online before you go.

Click here for tickets.

Rides start every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

You’ll have two chances to catch A Christmas Story at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center Saturday.

The first show is at 2:30 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m.

I’m seeing tickets starting at $25 and going up from there.

Also at TPAC an afternoon show of the Nutcracker, performed by the Nashville Ballet with music by the Nashville Symphony.

Today’s show is at 2 pm.m an tickets are starting at $65.

Donelson is lighting its Christmas tree Saturday and the event starts at 3:30 p.m. outside of the US Community Credit Union on Old Lebanon Pike.

Clarksville’s annual lighted Christmas parade is tonight!

It starts at 5 p.m. and the route starts near Austin Peay University and makes its way through the historic downtown.